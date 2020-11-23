“I got a call from somebody I don’t know. He told me all about it. I don’t have the habit of visiting Chinese websites, but it is a copy of my work! The website says it’s a copy of an original work in Fujian, but they show a photograph of my work in Herent (Flemish Brabant). It’s the photo I made for my website.”

The Chinese copy is smaller than the original. Still the asking price is 10,000 euros.

Wouter is incandescent:” This isn’t permitted. Royalties are due to me. It’s sad something like this happens without seeking my permission and in such a brutal way. It’s so absurd it nearly makes you laugh.

Wouter is trying to see the plagiarism in a positive light. “The good taste of the Chinese comes as a surprise to me. It’s so crazy that they precisely chose my work on the other side of the globe. But it leaves a bitter aftertaste.”

He will now be contacting a European body specialising in these kind of issues.

The original work entitled “Fusion” that stands outside Herent municipal hall isn’t for sale. It symbolises the co-operation between Herent’s various municipal departments, e.g. the police, the library and the administration. “It shows that together we stand stronger” says the now world-famous artist.