Club Brugge remain top, Genk second after 5th straight win, Standard salvage a point thanks to goal from keeper
As ever it was an action-packed weekend in Belgian football’s First Division. On Saturday Standard de Liège salvaged a point from their game against KAS Eupen thanks to an injury time goal from their keeper Arnaud Bodard (photo above). Club Brugge enjoyed their first home win without spectators, beating KV Kortrijk 1-0. On Sunday Beerschot dealt another blow to RSC Anderlecht, beating Vincent Kompany’s men 2-1. Later on Sunday there were wins for KRC Genk and AA Gent.
The weekend’s results
Standard de Liège 2 – 2 KAS Eupen
KV Oostende 1 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC
Waasland-Beveren 0 – 2 Cercle Brugge
Club Brugge 1 – 0 KV Kortrijk
Beerschot 2 – 1 RSC Anderlecht
Zulte Waregem 1 – 2 KV Mechelen
Sporting Charleroi 0 – 1 KAA Gent
Racing Genk 4 – 1 Excel Mouscron
The match between OH Leuven and Sint-Truiden will be played on Monday evening
The league table after 13 games
1)Club Brugge – 26 points
2)Beerschot – 25 points
3)KRC Genk – 25 points
4) Sporting Charleroi – 23 points*
5)Standard de Liège – 23 points
6)Royal Antwerp FC – 22 points
7)RSC Anderlecht – 21 points
8) Cercle Brugge – 18 points*
9)OH Leuven – 18 points**
10)KAA Gent – 16 points
11) KV Oostende – 16 points*
12) KV Kortrijk – 16 points
13) KAS Eupen – 13 points*
14) KV Mechelen – 12 points*
15) Zulte Waregem – 11 points
16) Sin-Truiden - 9 points**
17) Waasland-Beveren – 5-points**
18 Excel Mouscron – 3 points***
*= 12 games played, **= 11 games played; ***= 10 games played.