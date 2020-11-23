Club Brugge remain top, Genk second after 5th straight win, Standard salvage a point thanks to goal from keeper

As ever it was an action-packed weekend in Belgian football’s First Division. On Saturday Standard de Liège salvaged a point from their game against KAS Eupen thanks to an injury time goal from their keeper Arnaud Bodard (photo above). Club Brugge enjoyed their first home win without spectators, beating KV Kortrijk 1-0. On Sunday Beerschot dealt another blow to RSC Anderlecht, beating Vincent Kompany’s men 2-1. Later on Sunday there were wins for KRC Genk and AA Gent.