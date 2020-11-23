Sport
VKA

Club Brugge remain top, Genk second after 5th straight win, Standard salvage a point thanks to goal from keeper

As ever it was an action-packed weekend in Belgian football’s First Division. On Saturday Standard de Liège salvaged a point from their game against KAS Eupen thanks to an injury time goal from their keeper Arnaud Bodard (photo above). Club Brugge enjoyed their first home win without spectators, beating KV Kortrijk 1-0. On Sunday Beerschot dealt another blow to RSC Anderlecht, beating Vincent Kompany’s men 2-1. Later on Sunday there were wins for KRC Genk and AA Gent. 

The weekend’s results

Standard de Liège  2 – 2 KAS Eupen

KV Oostende          1 – 1 Royal Antwerp FC

Waasland-Beveren 0 – 2 Cercle Brugge

Club Brugge            1 – 0 KV Kortrijk

Beerschot                2 – 1 RSC Anderlecht

Zulte Waregem        1 – 2 KV Mechelen

Sporting Charleroi    0 – 1 KAA Gent

Racing Genk            4 – 1 Excel Mouscron

The match between OH Leuven and Sint-Truiden will be played on Monday evening

The league table after 13 games

1)Club Brugge – 26 points

2)Beerschot – 25 points

3)KRC Genk – 25 points

4) Sporting Charleroi – 23 points*

5)Standard de Liège – 23 points

6)Royal Antwerp FC – 22 points

7)RSC Anderlecht – 21 points

8) Cercle Brugge – 18 points*

9)OH Leuven – 18 points**

10)KAA Gent – 16 points

11) KV Oostende – 16 points*

12) KV Kortrijk – 16 points

13) KAS Eupen – 13 points*

14) KV Mechelen – 12 points*

15) Zulte Waregem – 11 points

16) Sin-Truiden   - 9 points**

17) Waasland-Beveren – 5-points**

18 Excel Mouscron – 3 points***

*= 12 games played, **= 11 games played; ***= 10 games played.

