Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmès back at work
The Belgian Foreign Minister and former Prime Minister Sophie Wilmès (Francophone liberal) returned to work on Monday. Ms Wilmès fell ill with coronavirus in mid-October and spent several days in intensive care. Since being discharged from hospital at the end of last month, Sophie Wilmès has taken time to convalesce at her home in the Flemish Brabant municipality of Sint-Genesius-Rode.
In a message posted on the social media platform Twitter, Ms Wilmès thanked Belgians for the many get well wishes she has received over the past few weeks.
The Foreign Minister wrote “The past few weeks have been hard, even though I have been able to count on your support and sympathy for which I would like to thank you”.