Former KRC Genk Captain dies in road accident
The former Racing Genk defender Anele Ngcongca has been killed in a road accident in his native South Africa. He was just 33. Anele Ngconca played for KRC Genk for a decade and was team captain for a time. The South African won one Belgian league title and two Belgian Cup winner’s medals with the Limburg club.
He came to KRC Genk in 2007 from the South African club FC Fortune in 2007. Anele Ngcongca soon became one of the best rights back playing in Belgium. He made more than 250 appearances for KRC Genk.
In 2017 Anele Ngcongca returned to South Africa to play for Mamelodi Sundowns, a team from the country’s capital Pretoria.
On Sunday it was announced that the 53-times South African international had been killed in a road accident in Kwazulu-Natal. His wife is currently fighting for her life in hospital.