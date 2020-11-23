Former KRC Genk Captain dies in road accident

He came to KRC Genk in 2007 from the South African club FC Fortune in 2007. Anele Ngcongca soon became one of the best rights back playing in Belgium. He made more than 250 appearances for KRC Genk.

In 2017 Anele Ngcongca returned to South Africa to play for Mamelodi Sundowns, a team from the country’s capital Pretoria.

On Sunday it was announced that the 53-times South African international had been killed in a road accident in Kwazulu-Natal. His wife is currently fighting for her life in hospital.