"Iranian Belgians planned atrocity at big opposition rally outside Paris"

The target of the bomb attack, which could be prevented, was a mass gathering of the Iranian opposition grouped in the National Council of Resistance of Iran outside the French capital. Using confidential documents and unpublished photos VRT has been able to reconstruct the events that led to the arrest of three agents in Iran’s employ.

It was in June 2018 that Belgium’s federal judicial police were tipped off by the Belgian state security service. A foreign intelligence service had handed over information suggesting Belgians were involved in the preparation of an atrocity. The US and Israeli intelligence services are both believed to have played a role.

That same month, at a Pizza Hut in Luxembourg City, a man identified as “Daniel” hands Amir S. and Nasimeh N. a parcel. They also receive a mobile phone with an Austrian SIM card and 22,000 euros in cash. Later communications reveal that the couple have familiarised themselves with the workings of a bomb.

Unknown to them the three are constantly being monitored by the security services.