Just over 5,000 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals

· During the week to Sunday 22 November an average of 304 coronavirus patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. This is down by a third on the 7-day rolling average for hospital admissions during the previous week. On Sunday 208 people with COVID-19 were admitted to the country’s hospitals while 139 people were discharged.

· There are currently 5,024 people with COVID-19 that are being cared for in Belgian hospitals. Of these 1,194 are on intensive care wards and 760 are on ventilators.

· During the week from 13 to 19 November an average of 170 deaths from COVID-19 were confirmed each day. This is down 15% on the 7-day rolling average fort he previous week. The death toll from the virus in Belgium now stands at 15,618.

· During the week between 13 and 19 November an average of 3,672 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus each day. This is down 28% on the previous week. This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Belgium so far to 558,779.

Between 13 and 19 November an average of 29,900 coronavirus tests were carried out. 15.5% of these were positive.