Some on campus teaching to resume from next week

Face to face teaching is particularly important for students that are in their first year of higher education. The universities and colleges of higher education will also be allowed to provide quite spaces for students that are unable to study in peace at home.

Meanwhile, the Flemish authorities are providing a total of 1,000 laptops for students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. The internet service providers Telenet and Proximus will also be providing this group of students with free internet until the end of the current academic year.

Distance learning will remain the norm in higher education and a maximum of 10% of campus capacity will be able to be used from next Monday. Universities and colleges will be allowed to organise exams under the same guidelines as those that were in force during the exams in June. This means that exams may take place on campus under strict distancing, hygiene and safety measure.