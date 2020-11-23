Two boys missing from Brussels asylum centre

Abdel Malik Alami and Soufiane Alami have been missing since Sunday. The older boy, Abdel, is 1.70 metres tall, has black hair and black eyes. He is of average build. When he was last seen he was wearing a black coat, a black cap with a red label and a black jersey with a hood.

His younger brother Sofiane is 1.60 metres tall, has brown hair and brown eyes and is of normal build. Sofiane was wearing a grey body warmer, a red and black jumper and a black cap with a red label.

Child Focus describes the boys’ disappearance as “giving cause for concern”. Stephan Smets of Child Focus told VRT News “We fear that, particularly given their young age, that they could end up falling into bad company. We think that they are still in the country”.



Anyone with information about the boy’s whereabouts should contact Child Focus on 116 000. The line is staffed 24/7.