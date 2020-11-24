Brussels Region moves to rescue the Atomium

The Atomium generates most of its income from tourists and does not draw many subsidies.

“It’s above all thanks to ticket sales that we thrive” says Zoubiba Jellab, the president of the not-for-profit organisation Atomium. “They make up 98% of our income. We haven’t seen any tourists for months. The Atomium has been closed since October. It is a catastrophe. We hope we can reopen, in a couple of weeks.”

The Atomium was constructed at the time of the 1958 Brussels World Fair and consists of nine spheres that represented the nine Belgian provinces of this day. The landmark symbolises a unit cell of an iron crystal and the strength resulting from unity in this country.