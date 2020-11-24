Coronavirus: 559,902 confirmed cases

In all 5,076 patients with Covid are being treated in hospital. 1,168 are in critical care. 775 patients are on a ventilator.

On average over the past week, 165 people with coronavirus died each day. The figure is down 15.7% on the week. 15,755 people with confirmed or suspected coronavirus have now died in Belgium.

In the week to 20 November on average 3,298 people tested positive each day. The figure is down by a third compared with the previous week. Belgium has 559,902 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

In the week to 20 November on average 29,400 tests were carried out each day. 14.2% of cases are now coming back positive.