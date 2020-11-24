Zero tolerance for acts of violence against the police

Zero tolerance will now apply. All those suspected of committing violence targeted at the police will appear before an examining magistrate. If possible, they will face summary justice. Vincent Van Quickenborne.

“The government decided targeting the police with violence is unacceptable. In the past punishments were beefed up. The part of any sentence that must be served has been increased, but the most important thing, i.e. a prosecution policy wasn’t yet in place, but the measures that we are now taking together with prosecutors are far-reaching. There’s a circular that will apply to all prosecutors and is now very far-reaching when it comes to clamping down on violence against the police".