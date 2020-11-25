“A safe haven still lies far in the distance”
Virologist Steven Van Gucht has commented on the latest corona figures on behalf of the national crisis centre. Prof Van Gucht: “After the exponential rise with a peak towards the end of October we have observed a fall at a pace that matched the rise. Infection rates in Belgium are now lower than those in the Netherlands, France and Luxembourg. We are on the right track, but we are still far removed from a safe haven. It’s a matter of sticking to it!”
Prof Van Gucht points to increased mobility of people in all Belgian provinces. The data is culled from information provided anonymously by telecom giant Proximus.
“Increased mobility is to be expected after the half-term break when schools reopen and people return to work”, but the virologist stresses the importance of home-working aka telework and limiting contacts.