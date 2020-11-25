“Give in once and there’s no way back”

CEPA, the organisation grouping businesses in the port of Antwerp, is launching a new drive to prevent port workers from ending up in the grip of the drugs mafia. A new video has just been released warning port workers not to respond to offers from drug traffickers. It advises that co-operating on one single occasion will mean that you are caught in the tentacles of drug traffickers. The message is clear: once you have taken part, there is no way back and sooner or later you will get caught.