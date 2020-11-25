“Undertakers flouting corona rules”

The matter’s been raised at the local council after the cemetery carpark couldn’t cope with the number of vehicles carrying mourners and some had to be parked on the nearby road. Mourners had apparently driven from Brussels under police supervision!

An undertaker from Jette (Brussels) is being fingered after he failed to comply with the corona measures that restrict the number of mourners to 15. The 80 mourners present reportedly failed to social distance. As refreshments couldn’t be offered at a hall mourners were handed drinks and a bite to eat at the cemetery entrance. At this point municipal workers intervened and asked everybody to leave.

Mayor Holemans of Zaventem has written to the two Brussels undertakers concerned. The funeral directors risk a hefty fine if there is any repeat. Police and municipal officials will step up surveillance. Permission has to be granted for every funeral.