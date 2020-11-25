Number of hospitalisations drops under 5,000
The number of people being treated in hospital for Covid has dropped under 5,000 for the first time in weeks. 4,823 patients are currently being treated for the diseases caused by coronavirus.
Patients include 1,106 receiving critical care. 714 patients are in an induced coma on a ventilator.
On Tuesday 285 patients were hospitalised. 525 were discharged. Over the past week, on average 282 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 31% on the previous week.
On average, calculated over the past week, 162 people with Covid a day are dying. The figure is down over 15% on the week. In all Belgium has recorded 15,938 deaths of people with suspected or confirmed coronavirus.
In the week to 21 November on average 3,142 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 35% on the previous week. Belgium has recorded 561,803 confirmed cases of the disease on a population of 11 million.
In the week to 21 November 28,600 tests were carried out each day. 13.3% of tests came back positive.