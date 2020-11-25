Number of hospitalisations drops under 5,000

Patients include 1,106 receiving critical care. 714 patients are in an induced coma on a ventilator.

On Tuesday 285 patients were hospitalised. 525 were discharged. Over the past week, on average 282 patients with Covid were hospitalised each day. The figure is down 31% on the previous week.

On average, calculated over the past week, 162 people with Covid a day are dying. The figure is down over 15% on the week. In all Belgium has recorded 15,938 deaths of people with suspected or confirmed coronavirus.

In the week to 21 November on average 3,142 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 35% on the previous week. Belgium has recorded 561,803 confirmed cases of the disease on a population of 11 million.

In the week to 21 November 28,600 tests were carried out each day. 13.3% of tests came back positive.