Police halt two Jewish feasts up in Antwerp

Fifty Jewish people staged a celebration at a venue on the Isabellalei that involved both food and drink. “When the revellers were caught, some quickly tried to hide in boxes” says Wouter Bruyns of Antwerp police. The police also encountered one individual who was staying in the country illegally.

A little later in the evening police were alerted to a second celebration on the Van Leriusstraat. “When they saw us coming, they locked the doors” said the police spokesman. “We had to force open the door and climb over a wall to gain entry”.

Some revellers had hidden in the loos, but when everybody was accounted for the police drew up a report with a view to a fast-track subpoena.