Belgian soccer legend Pfaff ‘gutted’ at Maradona death

They met several times on the pitch including during the ‘82 and ‘86 world cups, when Maradona scored his ‘hand of God’ goal against England. Pfaff and Maradona also met off the pitch, even in recent years.

“I am so proud that I played against him and knew him as a friend. My memory of him will never fade. I will always think of him. For me he remains the greatest offensive forward, who came from every direction. Players like him are unique.”