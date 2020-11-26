Corona figures despite gremlins at Sciensano

Gremlins put the Sciensano databank out of service today, but the figures we have received show a further improvement in the situation. Average daily hospitalisations are down 29% on the week. In all 4,570 people are currently being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 1,071 patients are in critical care.

In the week to 22 November on average 3,082 people a day came down with a confirmed bout of coronavirus. The figure is down a full 35% on the week.

In the week to 22 November on average 28,172 corona tests were carried out each day. 12.9% of tests are coming back positive.

Despite the encouraging data Sciensano described the situation as ‘Black Thursday’.