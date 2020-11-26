Corona figures despite gremlins at Sciensano
After a scary moment when the Belgian science health institute Sciensano reported that it appeared that its servers were down Sciensano has managed to tweet a concise summary of the latest corona data. On average over the past week 270 people a day were hospitalised with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. The daily average death toll over the past week fell to 157.
Gremlins put the Sciensano databank out of service today, but the figures we have received show a further improvement in the situation. Average daily hospitalisations are down 29% on the week. In all 4,570 people are currently being treated for Covid in a Belgian hospital. 1,071 patients are in critical care.
In the week to 22 November on average 3,082 people a day came down with a confirmed bout of coronavirus. The figure is down a full 35% on the week.
In the week to 22 November on average 28,172 corona tests were carried out each day. 12.9% of tests are coming back positive.
Despite the encouraging data Sciensano described the situation as ‘Black Thursday’.