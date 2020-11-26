Flemish dry ice machine manufacturer sees demand quadruple

The country’s sole manufacturer of equipment to produce dry ice is already feeling increased demand for its machines from the four corners of the globe. Dry ice is the solid form of carbon dioxide. In frozen form it reaches temperatures of -80°C.

Dry ice can only be stored for two weeks. Transportation is expensive. This explains why many countries are eager to posses their own dry ice manufacturing equipment.

Ghent based Alpha is one of the world’s few producers of such equipment. It’s seen demand quadruple in recent days.