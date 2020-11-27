Army street patrols to end

The reduction in the military presence on our country’s streets will be carried out in phases and in close consultation with the security services taking into account the threat analysis reports from the terror threat analysis body OCAD.

From next Tuesday the number of troops deployed on the streets will be reduced from 550 to 300. Operation Vigilant Guardian will finally come to an end by 1 September next year.

A government source told VRT News that “From then the police services will once again be solely responsible for ensuring security in the whole of Belgium. They will guarantee the same level of security as the troops do”

For some time now the army has been asking for the operation to be ended. The patrol duties have meant that there was insufficient time and means available to ensure that young soldiers are given enough training.