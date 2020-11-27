COVID-19: The number of positive tests, hospitalisations and deaths continues to fall

· During the week between 20 and 26 November an average of 257 people with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a fall of 31% on the 7-day rolling average of hospital admissions for the week from 13 to 19 November when an average of 372 coronavirus patients were admitted to hospital each day.

· On Thursday 27 November 254 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 343 patients were discharged. This leave the total number of coronavirus patients being treated in the country’s hospitals to 4,395. Of these 1,034 are being cared for on intensive care wards. 671 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 17 to 23 November an average of 149 people with COVID-19 died every day. This is 21% down on the previous week when there were on average 190 deaths among people with COVID-19 each day.

· During the week from 17 to 23 November an average of 2,765 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus every day. This is a fall of 37% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since Monday 23 November the criteria for testing have been modified. Since then people returning from red zone areas or that have had contact with an infected person but don’t display symptoms of the virus themselves are being tested. Whether or not this has an influence of the number of positive tests will become evident in the coming days.

· During the week from 17 to 23 November an average of 28,200 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. 12.5% of that underwent a test tested positive for the virus.