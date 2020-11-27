Europa League wins for Royal Antwerp FC and Standard, over and out for AA Gent

The team that came second in last season’s Belgian First Division has been something of a disappointment so far this season. Although their league form has picked up a big in recent weeks AA Gent are only mid table in the league and they failed to qualify for the Champions League and their Europa League campaign has been nothing short of a disaster.

Thursday evening’s game against Red Star Belgrade was no exception to this. An early goal from Red Star’s Petrovic on 2 minutes and a Milunovic goal on 59 minutes were enough to subject the Buffaloes to their fourth Europa League defeat so far. AA Gent are bottom of their group with 0 points and will play no further part in the Europa League once the group stage is over.