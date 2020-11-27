Red Devil Dries Mertens pays his respects Maradona in Naples
After Napoli’s Europa League match against Rijeka on Thursday evening, the Belgian international forward Dries Mertens stook time to pay his respects to the Argentina footballer Diego Maradona, who died on Wednesday. Maradona 188 games for Napoli between 1984 and 1991 and the fans in Naples still have found memories of the Argentine football legend.
A place of remembrance for Maradona that has been set up in the Quatieri Spagnoli area of Naples was where Dries Mertens place a wreath late on Thursday evening. There an effigy of Maradona adorns a wall as a tribute to the footballer.
Speaking about Diego Maradona’s passing Dries Mertens told journalists that "His death was a blow for me”.
"Maradona’s death has been a blow. He has been so important to this city and it was a blow to me”, Dries Mertens said.