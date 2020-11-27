Red Devil Dries Mertens pays his respects Maradona in Naples

A place of remembrance for Maradona that has been set up in the Quatieri Spagnoli area of Naples was where Dries Mertens place a wreath late on Thursday evening. There an effigy of Maradona adorns a wall as a tribute to the footballer.

"Maradona’s death has been a blow. He has been so important to this city and it was a blow to me”, Dries Mertens said.