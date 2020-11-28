Busy times for e-commerce and parcel firms
Among the few winners during the coronavirus crisis and the resulting lockdowns have been e-commerce companies and companies that deliver parcels. VRT News visited a company in Grobbendonk (Antwerp province) that is a distribution hub some of the goods that people here in Belgium and across Europe have ordered online. It is currently handling hundreds of thousands of parcels every day. Meanwhile, the Belgian post office and its main competitor on the parcel delivery market in Belgium, PostNL are working flat out. Extra staff are being taken on in the logistic and sorting centres.