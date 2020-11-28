Most major Brussels museums to reopen on 1 December

Brussels Palace of Fine Arts, Bozar says that it is ready to roll on 1 December. The three exhibition that were running there before the enforced closure four weeks ago will reopen to the public. These are ‘Danser Brut’, ‘Hotel Beethoven’ and ‘Philippe Vandenberg. Molenbeek’. In addition to these there is a new exhibition ‘Facing Van Eyck’. Here as elsewhere reservation remains mandatory.

The Royal Museums of Fine Arts of Belgium (KMSKB) say that the Magritte Museum will reopen on Tuesday. The Old Master Museum and the KMSKB’s temporary exhibitions will reopen on Thursday 3 December. The other collection will only reopen to the public at an as yet unconfirmed later date.

The automotive museum Autoword will reopen on Tuesday and its ‘Mazda, 100 years’ exhibition is being extended until January. On 18 December the ‘Skoda’, 125 years’ exhibition will open.

The Train World Museum in Schaarbeek also reports that it will reopen on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, the Africa Museum in Tervuren will be open again from Tuesday 1 December.

However, in Ghent the Director of the city’s contemporary art museum S.M.A.K, Philippe Van Cauteren says that the museum will remain closed for the time being at years. The STAM museum and other Ghent museums will await the result of consultative talks before they decide when they will reopen, although 1 December seems unlikely.