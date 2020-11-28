No significant relaxation of corona measures before mid-January says Belgian PM

Speaking at Friday evening’s press conference following the meeting of the Consultative Committee, Mr De Croo said “The figures in our country are better. We now need to persist so as not to endanger what we have built up during the 4 weeks. Because the situation is particularly dangerous. We are still in alarm phase 4, which means that the virus is still circulating in abundance. Most hospitals are still deep in the red.”

Mr De Croo added that the Consultative Committee had decided “to remain very cautious”. "We must be aware of the fact that the winter months are much more difficult than the summer months”.

The Prime Minister believes that a significant relaxation of the measures cannot be considered before mid-January and then only if the figures continue to fall. “Our hospitals could not manage a third wave”, Mr De Croo said.