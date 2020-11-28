Number of COVID-19 patients on intensive care back under 1,000

· During the week between 21 and 27 November an average of 245 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is a fall of 29% compared with the previous week (14 to 20 November) when an average of 344 COVID-19 patients were admitted to the country’s hospitals each day.

· On Friday 27 November there were 229 hospital admissions, while 326 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospital.

· There are currently 4,213 patients with COVID-19 being treated in Belgian hospitals. 998 of these are on intensive care wards. 637 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 18 to 24 November and average of 144 people with COVID-19 died every day. This is down 20% on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week, when there was an average of 180 deaths/day.

· During the week from 18 to 24 November an average of 2,547 people tested positive for the virus every day. Since Monday 23 November the testing strategy has been modified and once again people without symptoms that have had high risk contact or have returned from a red zone area are now tested for coronavirus.

· Between 18 and 24 November an average of 28,600 people were tested for coronavirus each day. Of these 11.5% tested positive.