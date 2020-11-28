Wout van Aert is Flandrien and Lotte Kopecky Flandrienne of the Year 2020

With 637 points Wout van Aert came in first ahead of t Remco Evenepoel (475 points), Yves Lampaert (338 points) was 3rd, Tim Wellens (322 points) 4th and Jasper Philipsen (298 points) 5th.

This year 26-year-old Wout van Aert 26 has won Milan-Sanremo, the Strade Bianche, two stages of the Tour de France, once stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné and the national time trial title. The Jumbo-Visma a rider also took two gold medals at the World Championships in Imola, one against the clock and one in a road race. He also finished third in the Tour of Flanders.

This impressive record was already enough to earn him this year’s National Sport Merit Trophy.

A first for Lotte Kopecky

25-year-old Lotte Kopecky has won her first Flandrienne of the year award.

The Belgian women’s road race and time trial champion took 187 of the votes cast, coming in ahead of Jolien D'hoore (155 points), Shari Bossuyt (84 points), Sanne Cant (48 points) and Jesse Vandenbulcke (26 points).