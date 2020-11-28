Wout van Aert is Flandrien and Lotte Kopecky Flandrienne of the Year 2020
The cyclist Wout van Aert (photo above) was elected Flandrien of the Year 2020 on Friday evening. Due to the coronavirus measures the presentation of the award and that of Flandrienne of the Year that went to Lotte Kopecky (photo below) was not accompanied by a gala evening. It was the 18th time that the Flandrien and Flandrienne of the Year awards have been presented to the best Belgian cyclists of the year.
With 637 points Wout van Aert came in first ahead of t Remco Evenepoel (475 points), Yves Lampaert (338 points) was 3rd, Tim Wellens (322 points) 4th and Jasper Philipsen (298 points) 5th.
This year 26-year-old Wout van Aert 26 has won Milan-Sanremo, the Strade Bianche, two stages of the Tour de France, once stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné and the national time trial title. The Jumbo-Visma a rider also took two gold medals at the World Championships in Imola, one against the clock and one in a road race. He also finished third in the Tour of Flanders.
This impressive record was already enough to earn him this year’s National Sport Merit Trophy.
A first for Lotte Kopecky
25-year-old Lotte Kopecky has won her first Flandrienne of the year award.
The Belgian women’s road race and time trial champion took 187 of the votes cast, coming in ahead of Jolien D'hoore (155 points), Shari Bossuyt (84 points), Sanne Cant (48 points) and Jesse Vandenbulcke (26 points).