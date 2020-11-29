20 Antwerp youngsters caught attending lockdown party in the Ardennes
Police in Luxembourg Province have issued fines to 20 young people from Antwerp that were attending a party at a gîte that they had rented in the municipality of Manhya. The gathering was in contravention of the rules that are currently in force to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.
The Judicial Authorities in Luxembourg Province report that officers from the Famenne-Ardenne Local Police Service went to the gîte at around 4am on Sunday morning.
They found around 20 young people there, although some of the partygoers had already left. All those that were still at the party were issued with 250-euro fines for having breached the rules designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.
Crime reports have also been filed and they all risk prosecution.