20 Antwerp youngsters caught attending lockdown party in the Ardennes

The Judicial Authorities in Luxembourg Province report that officers from the Famenne-Ardenne Local Police Service went to the gîte at around 4am on Sunday morning.

They found around 20 young people there, although some of the partygoers had already left. All those that were still at the party were issued with 250-euro fines for having breached the rules designed to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Crime reports have also been filed and they all risk prosecution.