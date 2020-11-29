Busy scenes on Brussels Market Square and in Bruges on Saturday evening

In Brussels people flocked to the city’s central market square in their droves to see the Christmas tree and a light show that is being projected onto to the square’s historic buildings. A large number of extra police were drafted in to ensure that the rules on the wearing of face coverings and social distancing were upheld.

The Brussels police spokesman Olivier Slosse told VRT News that "We are looking into taking additional measures during the coming days and weeks. We are looking for ways to control the flow of people and to ensure that there is always enough space to ensure social distancing."

"This will include controlling access to the Grote Markt, talking to people and issuing fines where necessary. It will be a range of measures that will be discussed during the coming days and weeks. Of course, we need to avoid creating bottlenecks at other locations with people standing too close together”.

The Mayor of Brussels Philippe Close (Francophone socialist) responded on Twitter. "There are a lot of people in the centre of Brussels this evening. Unfortunately, too many people at once”.