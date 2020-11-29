Number of COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals falls below 4,000

· During the week from 22 to 28 November an average of 239 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is down 24% compared with the previous week (15 to 21 November) when an average of 317 patients/day were admitted to hospital.

· On Saturday 28 November 211 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 418 patients were discharged.

· There are currently 3,993 COVID-19 patients in Belgian hospitals. Of these 967 are on intensive care wards and 597 are on ventilators.

· During the week from 19 to 25 November an average of 141 people with COVID-19 died every day. This is 19% down on the 7-day rolling average for COVID-19 deaths during the previous week.

· During the week from 19 to 25 November there were an average of 2,484 people tested positive for the novel coronavirus infections each day. This is 42% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. Since Monday 23 November the testing strategy has been modified and those without symptoms that have returned from a Red Zone area are being tested once again.

· During the week from 19 to 25 November an average of 29,100 coronavirus tests were carried out each day. 10.9% of those tested were found to be infected with the virus.