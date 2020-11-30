Auction of seized diamond ring raises 90,000 for the Exchequer

By the closure of the online auction bids for the ring that is in 18 carat white gold and contains a 5.14 carat diamond had reached 90,300 euro. This is well above the 80,000 euro the ring had been expected to fetch.

The ring (photos above and below) has been confiscated by the Judicial Authorities. It was originally bought at the renowned Hong Kong jewellers Chow Tai Fook.

Fin Shop has both an online auction site and physical stores. It sells items that have been seized from criminals, but also goods that have ended up with the authorities for other reasons too.