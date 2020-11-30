Sport
PDV

Beerschot top of the league, KRC Genk second after an impressive run

As ever it was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. KAS Eupen started the weekend well with a 3-1 home win against Sporting Charleroi on Friday evening. On Saturday were wins for Beerschot and KRC Genk, while Club Brugge disappointed with a goalless draw away at Excel Mouscron. Sunday saw AA Gent take a hiding, losing 0-3 at home to Zulte Waregem. The topper between RSC Anderlecht and Standard de Liège turned out to be a flopper and ended goalless. Later in the evening KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 3-1 victory against KV Oostende. 

The weekend’s results

KAS Eupen 3 – 1 Sporting Charleroi

Sint-Truiden 1 – 1 Waasland-Beveren

Cercle Brugge 1 – 5 KRC Genk

Excel Mouscron 0 – 0 Club Brugge

KV Mechelen 2 – 3 Beerschot

AA Gent 0 – 3 Zulte Waregem

RSC Anderlecht 0 – 0 Standard de Liège

KV Kortrijk 3 – 1 KV Oostende

R. Antwerp FC. – OHL (Monday 8pm)

The league table after 14 games

1) Beerschot – 28 points

2) KRC Genk – 28 points

3) Club Brugge – 27 points

4) Standard de Liège – 24 points

5) Sporting Charleroi – 23 points*

6) Royal Antwerp FC – 22 points*

7) RSC Anderlecht – 22 points

8) KV Kortrijk – 19 points

9) OH Leuven – 19 points**

10)  Cercle Brugge – 18 points

11)    AA Genk – 16 points

12)   KV Oostende – 16 points

13)   KAS Eupen – 16 points*

14)     Zulte Waregem – 14 points

15)     KV Mechelen – 12 points*

16)     Sint-Truiden – 11 points*

17)     Waasland-Beveren – 9 points*

18)    Excel Mouscron – 7 points*

*= 13 games played, **= 12 games played

 

Top stories