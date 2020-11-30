Beerschot top of the league, KRC Genk second after an impressive run

As ever it was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. KAS Eupen started the weekend well with a 3-1 home win against Sporting Charleroi on Friday evening. On Saturday were wins for Beerschot and KRC Genk, while Club Brugge disappointed with a goalless draw away at Excel Mouscron. Sunday saw AA Gent take a hiding, losing 0-3 at home to Zulte Waregem. The topper between RSC Anderlecht and Standard de Liège turned out to be a flopper and ended goalless. Later in the evening KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 3-1 victory against KV Oostende.