Beerschot top of the league, KRC Genk second after an impressive run
As ever it was an action-packed weekend of football in the Belgian First Division. KAS Eupen started the weekend well with a 3-1 home win against Sporting Charleroi on Friday evening. On Saturday were wins for Beerschot and KRC Genk, while Club Brugge disappointed with a goalless draw away at Excel Mouscron. Sunday saw AA Gent take a hiding, losing 0-3 at home to Zulte Waregem. The topper between RSC Anderlecht and Standard de Liège turned out to be a flopper and ended goalless. Later in the evening KV Kortrijk enjoyed a 3-1 victory against KV Oostende.
The weekend’s results
KAS Eupen 3 – 1 Sporting Charleroi
Sint-Truiden 1 – 1 Waasland-Beveren
Cercle Brugge 1 – 5 KRC Genk
Excel Mouscron 0 – 0 Club Brugge
KV Mechelen 2 – 3 Beerschot
AA Gent 0 – 3 Zulte Waregem
RSC Anderlecht 0 – 0 Standard de Liège
KV Kortrijk 3 – 1 KV Oostende
R. Antwerp FC. – OHL (Monday 8pm)
The league table after 14 games
1) Beerschot – 28 points
2) KRC Genk – 28 points
3) Club Brugge – 27 points
4) Standard de Liège – 24 points
5) Sporting Charleroi – 23 points*
6) Royal Antwerp FC – 22 points*
7) RSC Anderlecht – 22 points
8) KV Kortrijk – 19 points
9) OH Leuven – 19 points**
10) Cercle Brugge – 18 points
11) AA Genk – 16 points
12) KV Oostende – 16 points
13) KAS Eupen – 16 points*
14) Zulte Waregem – 14 points
15) KV Mechelen – 12 points*
16) Sint-Truiden – 11 points*
17) Waasland-Beveren – 9 points*
18) Excel Mouscron – 7 points*
*= 13 games played, **= 12 games played