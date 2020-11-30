Couple devastated after urn containing their dead dog’s ashes is stolen from vet’s car

Mr Demaecker told VRT Radio 2 Flemish Brabant that the urn “Is all we still have left of Fée we would like to have him close to us”.

Last week Mr Demaecker and his wife were forced to say a last farewell to 14-year-old Fée. Although 14 is a good age for what is a large dog, he is sadly missed by the couple.”

"He was 14 and we have spent a lot of time together. We went to market in Halle together where he walked around with flowers in his mouth or he carried some of my shopping. But sadly, Fée had been ill for some time and we and our vet decided to have him put to sleep. Afterwards there was a nice send off at the animal crematorium in Zellik. As my wife and I weren’t feeling too goo the vet said that he would take the urn containing Fée’s ashes him and bring it to us later”

However, things didn’t go to plan and the urn was stolen from the vet’s car while he was visiting another client.

"The urn was stolen in Koekelberg. I went to look for it in the area where it was stolen, but I couldn’t find anything. This hurts an awful lot. I have already had to say goodbye to several dogs”.

“Just over a year before Fée I lost my other Belgian shepherd. I ended up in hospital with depression and now this. I can’t believe it”.

Mr Demaecker hopes that the urn can be found. “I didn’t go anywhere without him. My wife and I don’t have any children, Fée meant an awful lot to us”.