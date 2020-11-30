COVID-19: Fewer infections, hospitalisations, and deaths

· During the week from 23 to 29 November an average of 229 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 25% down on the figures for the previous week (16 to 22 November) when there were an average of 304 hospital admissions per day.

· On Sunday 29 November 138 patients with COVID-19 were admitted to Belgian hospitals. 145 patients were discharged.

· There are currently 3,989 patients with COVID-19 in Belgian hospitals. 906 of them are on intensive care wards and 583 coronavirus patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 20 to 26 November an average of 133 people with COVID-19 died each day. This is 24% down on the previous week (13 to 19 November) when an average of 174 people died of the virus each day.

· In the week from 20 to 26 November an average of 2,390 people tested positive for the virus every day. This is 37% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week.

· During the week from 20 to 26 November an average of 28,800 tests were carried out each day. Of these 10.4% produced a positive result.