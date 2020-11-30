Governor of West Flanders wants free train tickets suspended during the Christmas holidays

Many of the estimated 10,000 visitors that flooded into the centre of Bruges for the start of Wintergloed on Saturday evening went there by train.

"The shops will be reopening soon, and they will close at 6pm. People can then hang about in the city to go and look at the light show. This is asking for trouble. If then on top of this extra people come with free train tickets you know in advance that there will be issues at tourist attractions like this”, Mr Decaluwé said.

This is not the first time that the Governor of West Flanders has asked for the tickets to be suspended.

Mr Decaluwé is asking the federal authorities to provide a definition of what an event is. The Interior Minister has said that Wintergloed is not an event, the Governor ay that this is incompressible. Furthermore, he wasn’t even made aware that Wintergloed was taking place and only found out about it in the newspapers.

Mr Decaluwé hopes to get answers to his questions at a meeting between the provincial governors and the Crisis Centre on Tuesday evening.