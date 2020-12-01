Nathalie Haesendonck, a nail stylist at Crazy Nails in Machelen (Flemish Brabant) says: “It has to stop! That’s why I’m joining forces with five other independent nail stylists to stage this demo. We want to work, but we’re not allowed to. It’s unfair that we are still not allowed to reopen.”

Nathalie and her colleagues wish to draw attention to their plight because so many people are in financial straits after they were forced to close.

“We have made investments to ensure we can work safely: face coverings, Plexiglass, sanitizer, you name it! Many people are panicking: they don’t see any way out or when they can return to work!”

“We have the support of people in the hospitality industry, hairdressers and beauty specialists. We want to form a front to say this has to stop. It’s a catastrophe for many people.”

The protest organisers have pledged to stage a corona safe demo. The funeral procession will consist of cars: “We’re driving to Brakel in our own car. We’ll stay in the vehicle and keep a safe distance. We want to leave a symbolic wreath at the PM’s home.”

