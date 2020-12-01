‘Non-essential’ stores, museums and pools reopen

Non-essential stores have been closed for a month. They are being allowed to reopen amid security measures intended to prevent the spread of Covid. Fun-shopping is not permitted.

You are supposed to shop alone and wear a face covering. Only people who need assistance or minors can be accompanied. Shop visits are limited to 30 minutes per store. Shopper numbers are limited to one person per 10m2 just like in March!

Shops and the local authorities are responsible for safety in shopping streets. The authorities will supervise shopper numbers to ensure it doesn’t get too crowded. They are bound to ensure shoppers can maintain a 1.5m distance while shopping and out and about in shopping streets, malls and carparks.

Stewards will enforce the rules and see everybody sticks to one-way routes for pedestrians. Ghent and Leuven are among cities employing a crowd barometer to check shopper numbers.

It’s up to municipal authorities to decide in which outside shopping areas face coverings are mandatory. This will be indicated at the start of the shopping area, so please look out for this.

If numbers exceed what is safe, an appeal will be launched to return home and come back another day.

Store owners are responsible for in-store safety and queues and lines outside.