An average of 217 COVID-19 patients hospitalised every day

During the week from 24 to 30 November an average of 217 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 26% on the 7-day rolling average of 294 hospitalisation/day during the week from 17 to 23 November.

· On Monday 30 November 120 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals and 91 patients were discharged. There are currently 4,027 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, of whom 900 are on intensive care wards. 565 patients are on ventilators.

· During the week from 21 to 27 November an average of 126 that were infected with COVID-19 people died each day. This is down 27% on the average daily death toll during the previous week when an average of 171 people with COVID-19 died every day

· During the week from 21 to 27 November an average of 2,323 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 32% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. An average of 28,600 tests/day were carried out between 21 to 27 November. 9.9% of the tests produced a positive result.