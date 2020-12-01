An average of 217 COVID-19 patients hospitalised every day
The public health science institute Sciensano has released the latest figures on the novel coronavirus pandemic in Belgium. The show further falls in the number of people testing positive for the virus, the number of people with COVID-19 that are being hospitalised and the number of those with the virus that are dying.
During the week from 24 to 30 November an average of 217 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals each day. This is 26% on the 7-day rolling average of 294 hospitalisation/day during the week from 17 to 23 November.
· On Monday 30 November 120 COVID-19 patients were admitted to Belgian hospitals and 91 patients were discharged. There are currently 4,027 patients with COVID-19 in hospital, of whom 900 are on intensive care wards. 565 patients are on ventilators.
· During the week from 21 to 27 November an average of 126 that were infected with COVID-19 people died each day. This is down 27% on the average daily death toll during the previous week when an average of 171 people with COVID-19 died every day
· During the week from 21 to 27 November an average of 2,323 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. This is 32% down on the 7-day rolling average for the previous week. An average of 28,600 tests/day were carried out between 21 to 27 November. 9.9% of the tests produced a positive result.