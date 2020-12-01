Flanders’ first female news anchor retires after 42 years

Known for her correct yet warm use of the Dutch language and excellent diction, Martine Tanghe was respected by her colleagues and well-liked by her audience.

In a surprise tribute to her that followed her last TV news, Martine Tanghe told her colleague of more than 20 years Wim De Vilder that from today she intends to pour herself a glass of white wine every evening at 10 to 7 before settling down to watch the TV news on the VRT.

The programme included tributes to the Grande Dame of Flemish TV news for the former Spurs defender Jan Vertonghen and the legendary cyclist Eddy Merckx. It also featured footage of Martine Tanghe’s visit to the Royal Palace where she was received by King Filip.