Ostend Film Festival becomes FFO Nights in 2021

Film Festival Ostend co-ordinator Floris Vandekerckhove says that visitors to FFO Nights may look forward to numerous activities usually experienced at the film festival proper. “There will be a short film competition, premieres of Flemish series and international movies. On each occasion we’ll be looking for content to support the Flemish film industry.”

Actor Koen De Bouw will be the central guest at FFO Nights and will also help choose the films for the 2022 festival. The Ensor film prizes award ceremony will still be staged on 23 January 2021 as planned.

The Film Festival was supposed to open with the premiere of ‘Red Sandra’ directed by Jan Verheyen and Lien Willaert, but the premiere has been postponed till the fall.