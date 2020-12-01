Police break-up orgy in the centre of Brussels

The Brussels regional news platform Bruzz reports that the Judicial Authorities have confirmed that a party at which 25 people were present was raided by police on the Steenstraat that is only around 200 metres away from the city’s main police station.

The Francophone daily La Dernière Heure reports that the gathering was an orgy at which the guests had not only been drinking alcohol, but also taking illegal drugs. However, the Judicial Authorities have refused to comment on this.

The 25 people present are reported to have been mainly diplomats as well as a member of the European Parliament. The MEP is said to have tried to escape when the police arrived. He is a member of the Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's party Fidesz. On Saturday he resigned from his post as a member of the European Parliament.

All those present were issued with charge sheets.