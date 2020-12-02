5 January likely start date for corona vaccination programme

“Our vaccination strategy will be decided in coming days and the general public will be informed. It’s very important that that goes smoothly.”

“Belgium will be ready the very moment the vaccines are supplied and approved”.

Mr De Croo stressed that vaccinating 11 million Belgians will take some time.

“First a number of groups will be prioritised and then we will work through a whole schedule.”

In coming days the government will decide which groups will be vaccinated first. Organising a vaccination campaign is expected to pose many logistical challenges. During the next few days the government will also decide how this campaign will be staged.

Quizzed about whether he was now more optimistic than when he spoke of completing the vaccination in the second or third quarter of the year 2021 Mr De Croo said it was too early to say as Belgium was reliant on receiving vaccine supplies from producers.