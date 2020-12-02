Fewer than 900 patients in critical care

On Tuesday 198 patients with Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus, were hospitalised. 450 patients were discharged.

3,707 patients with Covid are still in hospital. 854 are in critical care. For the first time since 26 October the number of patients in critical care fell below 900. 554 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 28 November on average 2,305 people a day tested positive for coronavirus. The figure is down 29% on the week.

In the week to 28 November on average 29,400 tests a day were carried out. 9.7% of tests came back positive. The positivity rate is now more or less stable.