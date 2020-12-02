Ostend Airport to play crucial role in vaccine transports

The airport has already started to prepare for the arrival and distribution of large quantities of vaccine.

Ostend Airport CEO Marcel Buelens: “Vaccines require a specific treatment and the temperature at which they are stored needs to be strictly checked. Ostend Airport is perfectly suited to guarantee precise temperatures. We possess over 1,065 m2 of storage facilities where refrigerated temperatures can be guaranteed.”

Mr Buelens insists that this space is adequate to store all the vaccines needed to protect the entire population of Belgium.