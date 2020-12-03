Daily hospitalisations fall under 200

On Wednesday 228 patients with coronavirus were admitted to hospital. 337 patients were discharged.

In all 3,588 patients are being treated in hospital for Covid, the disease caused by coronavirus. 829 patients are receiving critical care. 534 patients are on a ventilator.

In the week to 29 November, on average, 122 people with coronavirus died each day. The figure is down 23% on the previous week when the average stood at 159 a day.

In the week to 29 November on average 2,304 people tested positive for coronavirus each day. The figure is down 28% on the week.

In the week to 29 November on average 29,200 tests were carried out each day. 9.5% of tests came back positive.