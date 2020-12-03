Euro MP climbs down drainpipe from orgy: “Unacceptable” says Orban

József Szájer was a Euro MP until his resignation at the weekend. He has now also resigned from PM Orban’s Fidesz party that he helped to establish. József Szájer is known as a staunch defender of family values, though all participants at the orgy were men.

PM Orban noted: “József Szájer’s acts cannot be reconciled with the values of our political party. We won’t reject the work he has done over three decades but his acts are unacceptable and indefensible” he told the daily Magyar Nemzet.

The Hungarian PM is currently involved in a tussle with the EU that is setting human rights conditions on extra aid for the country. One of the points at issue is the Hungarian government’s policies regarding LGBT rights.