PM witnesses ‘hostage liberation’ at first hand
Belgium’s federal police is seeking to hire 90 new recruits for its special units. The new Belgian government has promised extra funds and more staff for the police and special units. The police will also receive much needed greater technological support.
PM Alexander De Croo (Flemish liberal) and Belgian interior minister Annelies Verlinden (Flemish Christian democrat) attended a display at the police training centre in Etterbeek (Brussels) on Wednesday.
Ms Verlinden told officers the display had left a great impression: “You bear a great responsibility. You are well trained and it’s great to see how you work as one team. It provides great inspiration.”