"4 million vaccinated by the summer"

Mr Beke met with other Belgian health ministers on Wednesday, a meeting that resumes today. He indicated who would get an opportunity to be vaccinated first.

“Our strategy includes a number of priorities. It’s a strategy that will undoubtedly be approved”.

Staff and residents at care homes will be among the first to be vaccinated as well as first line health care workers, hospital staff and people aged over 65 as well as those aged between 45 and 65 with underlying health care issues.

These groups will be followed by staff at essential services including the fire service, the police, but also education.