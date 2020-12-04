Antwerp victorious, Rangers beat Standard and AA Gent sack coach after 5th another Europa League defeat
Just 1 of the 3 Belgian teams competing in the group stage of this season’s Europa League has made it through to the knockout stage. With 4 wins from 5 group stage games last season’s Belgian Cup winners Royal Antwerp FC will be playing in European competition beyond Christmas for the first time in 28 years. Their 3-1 win against Ludogorets sees them top their group with 12 points from 5 games. Next Thursday’s game in London against Tottenham Hotspur will decide whether they or Spurs finish as group winners.
Antwerp’s goals came from Hongola on 21 minutes, De Laet on 73 minutes and Benson 88.
Ludogorets scored an equaliser on 54 minutes through Despodov, but this was not enough to get the better of the Great Old. Ludogorets’ Grigore was sent off in the 2nd minute of second half injury time for his second bookable offence of the game.
Standard beaten at Ibrox by Rangers
Despite an inspired performance Standard de Liège were unable to keep their Europa League dream alive with a victory against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening.
Rangers haven’t lost a single game, be it in the SPL or in Europe all season and Thursday was no exception. A strong Standard took the lead on 7 minutes and playing some of their best football so far this season seemed to be on their way to scoring a second. However, Goldson equalised for Rangers on 40 minutes.
Standard took the lead again on 42 minutes through Duje Cop. While scoring his goal Cop collided with the goal post and had to leave the pitch injured. Rangers were awarded a penalty in the 2nd minute of 1st half injury time. Tavernier converted and the half ended 2-2.
A Scott Arfield goal on 64 minutes was enough to give Rangers all 3 points and see Standard fail to qualify for the knockout stage. Rangers and Benfica are the 2 teams that have qualified from Standard’s group.
Another Europa League defeat, another coach sacked at AA Gent
AA Gent’s 1-2 home defeat at the hands of Slovan Liberec leaves them without a single point from their Europa League campaign thus far.
In the league too, the club that was cited as being a candidate to take the league championship has performed far below expectation. In Thursday evening’s game the Buffaloes went behind to a Kamso Mara goal on 33 minutes. Slovan Liberec went 0-2 up on 56 minutes through Taras Kacharaba. Roman Jeramtsjoek’s goal for AA Gent on 61 minutes proved too little to salvage anything from the game.
Shortly after the final whistle Wim De Decker (photo below) became AA Gent’s third First Team Coach this season to be sacked.