Antwerp victorious, Rangers beat Standard and AA Gent sack coach after 5th another Europa League defeat

Despite an inspired performance Standard de Liège were unable to keep their Europa League dream alive with a victory against Rangers at Ibrox on Thursday evening.

Rangers haven’t lost a single game, be it in the SPL or in Europe all season and Thursday was no exception. A strong Standard took the lead on 7 minutes and playing some of their best football so far this season seemed to be on their way to scoring a second. However, Goldson equalised for Rangers on 40 minutes.

Standard took the lead again on 42 minutes through Duje Cop. While scoring his goal Cop collided with the goal post and had to leave the pitch injured. Rangers were awarded a penalty in the 2nd minute of 1st half injury time. Tavernier converted and the half ended 2-2.

A Scott Arfield goal on 64 minutes was enough to give Rangers all 3 points and see Standard fail to qualify for the knockout stage. Rangers and Benfica are the 2 teams that have qualified from Standard’s group.